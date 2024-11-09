‘This fight is not over:’ Family of 10-month-old left in hot car files lawsuit after babysitter found guilty of murder

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — After a guilty verdict in the trial of a babysitter who left a Baker County 10-month-old in a hot car, the family of Ariya Paige announced they’re filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman responsible for the baby’s death.

Rhonda Jewell, the former babysitter, was found guilty on two of three criminal charges on Friday: third-degree felony murder and causing great bodily harm to a child by leaving them unattended in a car.

The jury found Jewell not guilty of aggravated manslaughter.

Action News Jax told you in July 2023 when Jewell was accused of leaving the toddler inside of a 133-degree hot car for five hours.

On Wednesday, Brooke Paige, Ariya’s mother, shared an emotional testimony talking about her baby girl while looking at the photos from that day.

“I’m so sorry,” Paige said while choking back tears. “She was a very bubbly girl; she would laugh; she was never a bad baby.”

On Friday, after the three-day trial, Ariya’s family and their lawyer, John Phillips, spoke to the public about the outcome.

“I felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Paige said while beginning to tear up as she reacted to the verdict. “I finally feel like I accomplished something for Ariya... I feel like I did right by her, constantly fighting and never giving up.”

Phillips announced that the family would be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Jewell.

“As of this moment, Rhonda is a convicted felon and a convicted murderer of Ariya. And that’s what’s important,” Phillips said.

According to Phillips, the conviction in the criminal suit will help the civil suit.

The family and Phillip’s law office will continue to work to keep Ariya’s message and legacy alive. For them, the fight is not over.

“If Ariya’s story ends today, what, November 8, 2024, and we walk out of this courthouse, and that’s that because we just accepted two-thirds of a conviction, Ariya doesn’t get justice,” Phillips said.

No sentencing date has been set yet for Jewell

