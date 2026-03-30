Bus registration in Duval County now open for upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bus registration is now open for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years.

All students must be registered each year before riding the bus.

To sign up, parents will need to log into their parent/guardian Focus account, select the student, and complete the transportation form for the correct year.

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For students in self-contained ESE programs, an additional section on the form is required.

Requests for alternate pickup or drop-off addresses can be made by contacting the transportation office after completing the form at ( 904)-858-6200.

Officials say bus stop information becomes available in Focus about ten business days after registration, starting July 27.

Visit the DCPS website for more information and step-by-step instructions on how to register a student.

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