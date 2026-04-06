Bus routes impacted in Putnam County due to smoke on Keuka Road

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County School District says part of Keuka Road is closed Monday morning because of low visibility from smoke.

District officials say the closure stretches from Strickland to Como Circle.

School buses will not travel through that area.

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For students who normally use stops along that section of Keuka Road, the district is asking parents not to leave children unattended, since conditions could change quickly and routes may be adjusted.

The district says it will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed.

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