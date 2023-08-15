Buy Jaguars home game tickets and help pets in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is again partnering up with the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jaguars Foundation.

When you purchase a home game Jaguars ticket through JHS, a part of the proceeds will go to supporting pets in need.

“We are grateful for all the ways the Jaguars give back to our community,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, said. “Purchasing Give & Go tickets through JHS is a great way for people to support pets in need while cheering on our Jaguars, and after last weekend’s win, we’re sure this is going t be an amazing season!”

JHS Give & Go tickets will be sold in the North End Zone 200 level (blue) for most home games. JHS also said that some game tickets will be located in the Upper Deck 400 level (brown).

Jaguars seating chart JHS Give & Go tickets are for seats located in the North End Zone 200 level (blue) for most games, and some games tickets are located in the Upper Deck, 400 Level (brown). (Jacksonville Humane Society)

“Tickets purchased will be together, either all in a row or front and back of each other,” JHS said in a media release.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No refunds or exchanges will be offered.

For more information and to purchase your home game tickets for this up-and-coming season, click here to visit JHS.

