Food, drinks, dogs and music; Porchfest 2023 returns in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville PorchFest in historic Springfield is set to return for its ninth year on Sat., Nov. 4.

Presented by Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR), Jacksonville PorchFest welcomes all families, and of course the pooches, to its music festival. It’s free to attend and will be held on the beautiful front porches of the historic Springfield community, just north of downtown.

As announced by SPAR, this year’s event will feature over 20 musical acts performing from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, craft beers, art vendors and more.

“Jacksonville PorchFest 2023 will take place in the Northwest Quadrant of Historic Springfield (between Main Street and Perry Street, 8th Street and 10th Street) for the first time in the festival’s history,” read a statement by SPAR. “The festival will feature a main stage and headliner to close out the night. Headliner and band lineup announcements coming soon. VIP tickets - including access to the VIP Area with complimentary beer, wine, and food -- can be purchased on the Jacksonville PorchFest website.”

Proceeds from the festival will go to supporting public arts in Jacksonville’s Urban Core. According to SPAR, since 2014, money raised from PorchFerst has gone to funding murals, a sculpture in Klutho Park, painted crosswalks and more.

For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, VIP tickets and parking visit the website by clicking here.

