By the numbers: Jacksonville fair wraps up after 11 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair just wrapped up after 11 days, and it released a breakdown of numbers.

Giving back to the community was important to event organizers.

This year 4,500 active-duty military members, veterans, and their family members got free admission on Nov. 11.

17 college scholarships totaling $20,000 were given out.

Approximately 3,000 pre-K, kindergarten, and third-grade students got free field trips.

More than 30 local musical artists performed.

More than 2,000 pounds of flour were delivered for funnel cakes.

