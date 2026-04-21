Bystander beaten breaking up Palatka school fight; 10 students arrested, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Ten Palatka Junior-Senior High School students were arrested on felony and battery charges after an after-school fight led to the beating of a bystander who tried to break it up, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the students’ ages, Action News Jax will not share their names or booking photos.

Deputies say on Friday afternoon, a group of students was fighting after school was let out at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. According to witnesses, a Good Samaritan stopped to help a student being attacked in the fight when the group attacked him.

The victim was knocked to the ground, where the group proceeded to stomp and strike the man. Deputies say the victim suffered injuries, including a broken rib. The attack continued until the adults arrived.

“This incident is not only deeply disturbing, but it is troubling that a group of teenagers feel so empowered to disregard human life and viciously attack fellow student first, but then turn on a Good Samaritan and parent who was trying to help,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “This mob mentality will not be tolerated as the safety of our community is my top priority. My prayers are with the victim, who I hope is able to make a full recovery of his injuries, as well as his student who had to witness.”

On Monday, arrests were made after deputies interviewed the suspects.

All ten were charged with inciting a riot, a third-degree felony, and battery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

students’ ages, Action News Jax will not share their names or