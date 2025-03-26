Bystander injured in a shooting outside of a Magnolia Gardens food mart, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man has been left injured after a shooting in the Magnolia Gardens area late on Tuesday night, per JSO.

In a briefing held by JSO, they stated that at around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of 45th St W in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who had been shot in the legs, at the scene. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

According to an initial investigation, officers say that the suspect was in an argument with another individual, where they fired the gun and missed the initial target. After hitting the victim, they fled the scene shortly thereafter.

JSO is currently searching for the suspect, who is described a sa black male wearing a whiter jersey.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

