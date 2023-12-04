Camden County announces change in polling locations for next year’s elections

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Board of Elections & Registration (BoER) has announced several new polling locations to comply with applicable state laws.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The County announced on Mon., Dec. 4, that the modification of several polling places and voting precinct boundaries in advance of next year’s elections will improve the voter experience throughout Camden County.

According to BoER the changes were made to the following voting locations:

North Kingsland & Kingsland – Consolidated all of the former North Kingsland Precinct with the majority of the Kingsland Precinct to form a new Historic Kingsland precinct. The polling place has also been relocated to the Kingsland Municipal Court.

– Consolidated all of the former North Kingsland Precinct with the majority of the Kingsland Precinct to form a new Historic Kingsland precinct. The polling place has also been relocated to the Kingsland Municipal Court. North St. Marys – Increased voter numbers at the North St. Marys polling place by modifying boundaries north of Asbury Court, off Spur 40. The polling place for these impacted voters will change to St. Marys Church.

– Increased voter numbers at the North St. Marys polling place by modifying boundaries north of Asbury Court, off Spur 40. The polling place for these impacted voters will change to St. Marys Church. St. Marys – Consolidated portions of the Mush Bluff Precinct into the St. Marys Precinct by modifying boundaries. Voting will continue to be at Agape Christian Center.

– Consolidated portions of the Mush Bluff Precinct into the St. Marys Precinct by modifying boundaries. Voting will continue to be at Agape Christian Center. Browntown and West Kingsland – Modified boundaries and consolidated precincts to form the West Kingsland Precinct. Voting will continue at the Harbor Worship Center.

Voters affected by these changes can visit the Camden County website for the latest maps. The county has also said that all precinct locations are also available by clicking here. You may also contact the Elections & Registration office for further assistance.

New precinct cards will be mailed to voters residing in the above areas in the coming weeks.

If you are interested in registering to vote, click here to visit the Georgia My Voter Page (MVP).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.