Camden County deputies join search for man who escaped police custody twice

Police and deputies in Camden County are searching for a fugitive who ran away from law enforcement twice in two days.

They snapped a photo of the man on Wednesday as he ran from Kingsland Police officers.

Camden County deputies joined in the search around Gross and Middle School roads.

Deputies say Curtavious Brown also ran from the hospital while he was in St. Marys Police custody on Tuesday night.

Brown is considered dangerous, deputies say, and you’re asked to call 911 if you see him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.