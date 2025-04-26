Camden County Health Department consolidating all services into new location

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple clinics operated by the Camden County Health Department are shutting down as the department seeks to move its services into one location.

CCHD is moving to Winding Road in Kingsland, which it says will “improve [its] ability to provide vital public health services for many years to come.”

As part of the transition, the health department clinic in Woodbine (1501 Georgia Avenue) and St. Marys (905 Dilworth Street), as well as the environmental health office in Kingsland (107 North Gross Road, Suite 4), will close on April 30th.

That will leave patients largely without access until May 7th, when the new location opens.

While services will be limited during this time, patients can still call with urgent needs.

For clinical services between April 30th and May 6th, CCHD says to call 912-882-8515. For environmental health services, call 912-729-6012.

The health clinic offers the following services:

Immunizations (children and adults)

Women’s Health Services (including birth control)

Pregnancy testing

Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

STD testing and treatment

HIV testing and services

TB testing and treatment

Children’s Special Services

Adolescent Health and Youth Development

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Environmental Health

