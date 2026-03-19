Camden County Jail inmate dies in custody

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release on Tuesday morning stating that an inmate had died in custody.

The sheriff’s office says it is still an ongoing investigation, and per protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division has also launched its administrative review to ensure all professional standards were followed.

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At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the inmate.

We’ve reached out to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, their media contact and the GBI, and they’ve informed us that no additional information can be released at this time.

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