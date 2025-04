Camden County landfill fire: Trash pickup resumes Tuesday

UPDATE: Monday, 4:30 P.M: Camden County announced Monday that the MSW landfill fire has been “fully addressed and mitigated.”

The landfill will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, April 22nd, after being closed Monday.

While some residential trash pickups were completed Monday, an additional run will be made Tuesday to make sure all routes have been completed.

END UPDATE

Camden County emergency officials are keeping a close eye on two separate wildfires burning this Easter Sunday.

One is burning off Horse Stamp Church Road. The other is burning at the Camden Municipal Solid Waste Landfill off GA Highway 110.

Response to Camden County wildfire Video: Camden County EMA/ Camden County Fire Rescue

Camden County Emergency Management announced Sunday that the landfill will remain closed Monday due to the fire. As a result, trash collection will be delayed by one day.

There is a smoke advisory in effect near the landfill. But county leaders say neither fire is threatening homes or roadways, and that there is no threat to public safety.

Fire helicopter drops water on wildfire Video: Camden County EMA/Camden County Fire Rescue

State and local emergency crews will continue watching the fire overnight.

Check back here for further updates.

Another fire burned at the landfill last month on March 26th, according to Camden County Fire Rescue.

Camden County landfill fire

