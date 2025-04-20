‘There’s no atheists in a foxhole’: Special Easter service held in honor of Vietnam Veterans

Callahan, Fla. — 58,220 military servicemen and women served overseas in the Vietnam War and never came back, paying the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Sunday morning, a special sunrise Easter service was held next to the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Callahan that pays tribute to those fallen veterans.

“The sunrise service, with this being Easter Sunday, is perfect the way to remember the men and women on the Vietnam wall, or the 9/11, Iraq, [or] Afghanistan,” said wall manager Doc Russo. “It’s just a phenomenal way for the vets to get together and remember.”

While honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, that Easter service Sunday morning meant something a little bit more for the Vietnam service men & women watching on.

“They say over and over again, there’s no atheists in a foxhole,” Russo added. “And it proves its point over and over again for everybody that’s ever worn a uniform, that’s ever had to deal with the tragedy or loss of a comrade, for them to be able to come out here and today, to remember their friends on the wall and be here for the church services. It’s just good.”

The commemoration of the Easter holiday also serves as a sendoff to the traveling memorial wall. Monday, it makes its way to its permanent home in Melbourne in central Florida.

“I remember the movie that was made about the building of the wall,” Vietnam veteran Ned Sugdennis reminisced Sunday morning. “They were collecting money, and there was a woman who came up and she made a donation and said, ‘I was against the war, but I never should have been against you.’ And that just says it all.”

