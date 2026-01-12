Camden County school cancels classes due to bats

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A Camden County school is closed Monday morning due to bats in the building. St. Marys Elementary School families were notified that bats were discovered in parts of the building.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school has been closed for the day. A licensed pest control team is currently onsite safely removing the bats and inspecting the facility,” a notice that was sent to parents states. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will not reopen the building until it has been fully inspected and deemed safe.”

