Camden County subdivision being evacuated due to ‘large outdoor fire,’ officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of the River Place subdivision are being evacuated “due to a large outdoor fire,” Camden County Fire Rescue said.

The subdivision is located in Waverly on U.S. 17, which is closed near Dover Bluff due to the fire, officials said.

The Georgia Forestry Commission confirmed that the fire is a wildfire.

Camden County Schools posted a message on its Facebook page saying, “Due to reported fires in the area, bus routes may experience delays. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

