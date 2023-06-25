Camden County Department of Health offering free vaccines for students headed back to school

WOODBINE, Ga. — Camden County Health Department is offering back-to-school vaccination and screening events in July for children and teens at the clinic in Woodbine.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates, by appointment only:

July 11

July 20

July 25

Appointments for the Woodbine clinic can be scheduled online at coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/woodbine or by calling the Camden County Health Department at (912) 576-3040 or (912) 882-8515.

All students entering Pre-K or Kindergarten or entering a Georgia school for the first time must have proof of vaccinations and must complete a vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening. Students entering 7th grade need a Tdap booster and a meningitis vaccine. Students entering 11th grade need a meningitis booster for school attendance.

Parents are urged to take advantage of these summer clinics and avoid the fall rush for immunizations and screenings. Students who are not up to date on vaccinations and screenings can be denied school entry.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the clinic. Most insurance will be accepted, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance. If parents have questions about vaccine requirements and eligibility, they can call the Camden County Health Department at (912) 576-3040.

Directions on how to get to the Woodbine clinic are below.

