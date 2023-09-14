Man accused of rape, tattooing a minor, Camden deputies say

A Camden County man is in jail, accused of rape, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Cuong Duy Nguyen, 43, of St. Marys, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful to Tattoo the Body of Any Person Under the Age of 18

Furnishing, Purchasing or Possession of Alcoholic Beverages by Persons Below Legal Age

Rape

Nguyen is currently being held in the Camden County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to gather additional evidence. CCSO said it is possible Nguyen may face additional charges as a result of further investigation.

Action News Jax is working to get Nguyen’s arrest report to get more details.

