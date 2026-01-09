Suspects identified in three-month drug investigation in St. Marys

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were identified as suspects after a three-month drug investigation led to the seizure of large amounts of narcotics and guns at two St. Marys residences, says the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daniel Albertie and Herchel Riddle were identified as the main sources of controlled substance distribution in the area. Search warrants were served on Thursday at two separate residences in the St. Mary’s area.

Investigators seized the following at a residence in the Coleraine Oaks Trailer Park:

993.4 grams of ecstasy (MDMA)

7.7 grams of cocaine

75.2 grams of dimethylpentylone,

commonly known as Molly. A Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm

Herchel Riddle was identified as the suspect connected with this location.

Investigators also found the following in the Fairfield Drive area, within Crooked River Plantation:

32.56 grams of ecstasy (MDMA)

27.46 grams of cocaine

155.2 grams of dimethylpentylone (Molly)

2.5 grams of marijuana.

A Taurus 9mm firearm

Daniel Albertie was identified as the suspect connected to this location.

“Investigations like this take time, coordination, and a tremendous amount of dedication from our investigators,” said Sheriff Chaney. “The removal of these drugs and firearms from our community represents a significant step in protecting our citizens and sending a clear message that drug distribution will not be tolerated in Camden County.”

The investigation is ongoing.

