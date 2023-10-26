Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting, FHP says

PALM COAST, Fla. — Two females attempted to flee a traffic stop from Florida Highway Patrol.

On Oct. 25, FHP responded at 5:40 p.m. to a lawful traffic stop on a passenger vehicle in Palm Coast.

The two woman fled the traffic stop and police began to follow. After a small car chase, the suspect hit another car and came to a stop.

Read: Councilman Howland investigating Mayor Deegan’s contract with lobbying firm Langton Consulting

The FHP trooper was trying to apprehend the suspect. The trooper discharged his police handgun and struck one of the suspects.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Read: Lewiston shooting: At least 16 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities say

Neither the trooper or the second suspect were injured.

The investigation was turned over to FDLE as a standard practice for police involved shootings in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Lewiston shooting: What we know about Robert Card, person of interest in mass shootings

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.