Car hits a tree, passenger was ejected almost 100 feet into the woods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Valley Ridge Boulevard and Fort Wade Road.

After the car struck a tree, a person in the car was ejected almost 100 feet into the woods.

SJCFR had to use machetes and cut through the woods to find the person injured.

The patient was treated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

