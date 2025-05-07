Car hits two bicyclists in Columbia County, woman dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old Valdosta, Georgia woman is dead after she was hit by a car Tuesday on NW Lake Jeffery Road. She was one of two people who were riding bikes westbound on the roadway when they were both struck by a car driven by a 78-year-old Lake City woman, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The accident occurred at about 1:56 p.m. Tuesday near NW Rossin Court.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other bicyclist, a 72-year-old Valdosta man, was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, the news release states.

