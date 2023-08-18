Career Source hosted an employment event for inmates in Clay County Jail

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Career Source Northeast Florida hosted a career event for inmates who are focused on their lives after prison.

Inmates who are close to parole are being educated about various jobs, the skills needed, and how to apply for the job.

Companies like Amazon, Coca-Cola, JTA, Meineke Car Care Center, TLC Landscaping, and Thorne Metal Systems, Inc. are looking for potential employers.

Those same companies offered various classes and vocational programs that provide the skills they need after completing their sentence.

“Helping them reintegrate into their communities and their ability to work and become self-sufficient is critical to lowering the recidivism rate, thereby creating a safer community for all of us,” - Clay County Sheriff’s Office

