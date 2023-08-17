State Attorney to announce ‘significant development’ in Jared Bridegan murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said it will announce “a significant development” on Thursday afternoon in the investigation into the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, and ATF Special Agent Bob Bryson will hold a news conference on the development at 1:15 p.m.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins he shared with ex-wife Shanna Gardner Fernandez, and his then-2-year-old Bexley, his daughter with wife Kirsten Bridegan, to dinner.

The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in Sanctuary Boulevard, a one-way road. He was headed home to his second wife, Kirsten Bridegan, with whom he shared children Bexley and London.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said the “the tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did.”

“Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood,” Smith said.

Bridegan was shot several times while Bexley was still strapped into a car seat in the back seat of his car.

So far, two people have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Bridegan, a St. Johns County father of 4.

Mario Fernandez Saldana was arrested in March on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, child abuse, and solicitation to commit a capital felony. Fernandez Saldana is the current husband of Gardner Fernandez.

Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested in January in connection to Bridegan’s murder. He was arrested in January on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, child abuse, and second-degree murder

Tenon, who rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder. That means Tenon faces 15 years to life in prison, but not the death penalty.

