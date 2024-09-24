Carnival Cruise Line expands 2026/27 cruise outlook with new Sailings from Galveston and Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line guests sailing from Galveston and Jacksonville now have more options for their future vacations. The new sailings announced today expand cruise schedules in both homeports through spring 2027, providing opportunities to visit popular destinations in Mexico, The Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

A key highlight among the new offerings is an addition to the Carnival Journeys program, which features longer cruises. The Carnival Miracle will reposition from Seattle to Galveston following the 2026 Alaska season, embarking on a 16-day cruise that departs on September 26, 2026. This voyage will transit the Panama Canal and include stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

Cruise from Galveston on Carnival Miracle

From Galveston, Carnival Miracle will continue Carnival’s four-ship deployment and offer a selection of Western Caribbean cruises in 2026 and 2027. The ship will sail four-day itineraries that stop in Cozumel for weekend getaways and five-day options that include visits to Progreso, Yucatán. For those seeking longer voyages, Carnival Miracle will also offer unique 10-day cruises exploring both Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations, including Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove. Select sailings will visit exotic destinations like Belize, Mahogany Bay, and Montego Bay, as well as Costa Rica and Colon, Panama, where shore excursions to tour the Panama Canal will be available for purchase. The new itineraries mark Carnival Miracle’s second season in Galveston, with the ship first arriving on October 16, 2024.

Cruise from Jacksonville on Carnival Elation

Carnival Elation will continue to provide a variety of Bahamas cruise itineraries year-round from Jacksonville. Guests can choose from four- and five-day cruises, with Thursday and Saturday departures that include stops at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new premier destination, and Nassau. Some itineraries will also feature a visit to Bimini, and five-day options may include additional stops at Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

