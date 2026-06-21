Georgia wildlife officials urge hikers, campers to be ‘BearWise’

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is urging hikers and campers to pick up all trash and follow “BearWise” safety practices outdoors.

“Taking a few simple steps to be BearWise can help make outdoor adventures safer and more enjoyable for everyone, while also helping keep bears wild,” said Adam Hammond, WRD’s State Bear Biologist.

Hammond said wild black bears naturally avoid people, but unsecured food and trash can attract them to campsites and trails.

Georgia has three distinct black bear populations: in the north Georgia mountains, along the Ocmulgee River in central Georgia, and in and around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia, with bears occasionally found in between.

WRD’s outdoor “BearWise” basics:

Stay alert: Keep kids close, skip the earbuds, and pay attention — bears often hear people coming and avoid them.

Keep kids close, skip the earbuds, and pay attention — bears often hear people coming and avoid them. Leave no trash or food scraps: Double-bag food, pack out all trash, and never burn food scraps. Even small scraps teach bears to associate trails and campsites with food.

Double-bag food, pack out all trash, and never burn food scraps. Even small scraps teach bears to associate trails and campsites with food. Keep dogs leashed: Unleashed dogs that chase or bark at bears can provoke a defensive attack.

Unleashed dogs that chase or bark at bears can provoke a defensive attack. Camp safely: Cook away from your tent and never store food, trash or toiletries inside it. Use bear-resistant containers, a locked vehicle, or hang items at least 10 feet off the ground and 10 feet from any tree.

Cook away from your tent and never store food, trash or toiletries inside it. Use bear-resistant containers, a locked vehicle, or hang items at least 10 feet off the ground and 10 feet from any tree. Know what to do during an encounter: Don’t approach a bear. Back away slowly; if it keeps approaching, stand your ground, yell, wave your arms, throw objects, or use bear spray if available. Stay together in groups.

BearWise is a national program of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies created by state bear biologists to help people coexist safely with bears.

For more information, visit BearWise.org.

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