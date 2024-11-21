Carnival Cruise Line to salute America’s 250th Birthday over 10 sailings

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line is unveiling details about 10 special sailings for 2026 commemorating America’s 250th birthday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 4, 2026, America’s 250th birthday, seven ships sailing from east coast homeports will meet up near Celebration Key for a unique celebration at sea, while three ships will unite off the west coast near Ensenada.

The following is a breakdown of the listed cruises:

Carnival Conquest & Glory - Depart on July 3, 2026, offering three-day escapes to Celebration Key at Grand Bahama from Miami and Port Canaveral.

Carnival Sunrise - Depart on July 2, 2026, and sail a four-day Bahamas cruise from Miami, and Carnival Elation will sail to the Bahamas on a four-day cruise from Jacksonville.

Carnival Celebration - Depart on June 28, 2026, for an eight-day cruise visiting Celebration Key, Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk.

Carnival Vista - Depart from Port Canaveral on June 27, 2024, offering an 8-day Eastern Caribbean venture including San Juan and St. Thomas.

Carnival Venezia - Depart from New York City on July 1, 2026, for an eight-day cruise that visits Celebration Key, Nassa, and Half Moon Cay

Carnival Firenze - Depart on July 3, 2026, will sail a three-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach over the July 4th weekend.

Carnival Luminosa - Depart on July 2, 2024, offering a four-day cruise from San Franciso

Carnival Radiance - Depart on June 30, 2026, will sail a five-day Mexican Riviera cruise from Long Beach, visiting both Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

“We’re America’s cruise line, and we’re commemorating this milestone in a big way! Uniting our ships will multiply the fun and make America’s 250th birthday even more memorable for guests who celebrate at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The cruises we’re opening for sale today offer great variety, so guests can choose their ideal way to take part in a truly once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.