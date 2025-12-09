Case of flesh-eating bacteria confirmed in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a case of Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, in Nassau County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state this year to 33.

While health officials aren’t sharing specific details about the patient, including how or where the infection was contracted, experts say this time of year typically sees a slowdown in cases as cooler weather sets in.

“Vibrio vulnificus can be very dangerous for people who are susceptible or have certain risk factors,” said Dr. Glenn Morris, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Florida. “For most of the population, it’s not something to worry about, but for those who are immunocompromised or living with liver disease, vigilance is key.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The bacteria naturally thrive in warm, brackish waters, often where rivers meet the ocean. Infections usually occur through open wounds or cuts or by eating raw oysters.

Dr. Morris says that when a person makes contact with the bacteria through contaminated water, it can lead to serious skin infections. While the bacteria do not literally “eat flesh,” severe cases can require surgery or even amputations.

Florida saw 82 confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in 2024, with 19 fatalities - it’s the most the state has recorded since it started counting in 2016. So far in 2025, there have been 33 cases, including five deaths. Dr. Morris points to rising sea surface temperatures as a contributing factor, noting that the increase in water temperature correlates with a rise in infections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For safety, Dr. Morris advises that oysters should only be eaten in months that contain the letter “R,” when cooler water temperatures reduce the risk of contamination. Additionally, anyone with a cut or wound who has been swimming in brackish waters should seek medical attention immediately if they notice signs of infection.

With winter approaching, Vibrio vulnificus infections are expected to drop off, but experts emphasize that those with underlying health conditions should remain cautious year-round.

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has made this fact sheet with more information and prevention tips.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.