Caught on camera: Man hit by driver at Southside car meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video circulating on social media shows the moment a man was hit by a driver at a car meet in a Southside parking lot.

Witnesses said that it was supposed to be just a “park and chill” type of meet.

In dash camera video provided to Action News Jax, you can see the car speed across the parking lot before hitting the victim. People then started running over to see if he was okay.

Witnesses ​said the victim was trying to stop the driver, who they claim was driving recklessly.

“This car came up and he started doing donuts,” said Brandon Ferrill, who is part of the local car community. “And first of all, that’s dangerous in any parking lot, but this was a crowded parking lot.”

“He showed up to what was otherwise a pretty civilized event. It was just people hanging out here, chilling with their cars and they were here to talk. No one was driving around or anything,” said Ferrill.

Another video shows a different angle of the collision. It appears the car swerved before hitting the man, and then took off.

Action News Jax spoke with the man who was injured in the video, who said he had been released from the hospital. He said he had a head injury, but is now recovering.

We asked JSO if they are investigating the incident, and a spokesperson said they were not aware of the incident or the video. We also requested reports Friday afternoon to see if police responded to the area the night this happened. We are waiting to hear back.

As a member of the local car community, Ferrill said they don’t stand for any kind of reckless behavior at their meets. “We need to make sure that we set an example of responsible car ownership,” said Ferrill.

