Cavey: ‘I may end up seriously damaged’; New texts expose JEA leadership turmoil timeline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new batch of text messages obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reveals more background on the controversy surrounding leadership at JEA, including the timeline of discussions about CEO Vickie Cavey being asked to step down and separate efforts by Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico to change the makeup of the utility’s board.

The messages, exchanged between Cavey and JEA board member Rick Morales, raise questions about when concerns over workplace culture at the utility were first raised -- and how it aligns with political maneuvering surrounding the board.

Board member says he asked CEO to resign

At last Tuesday’s JEA board meeting, Morales confirmed he approached Cavey and asked her to step down.

“I did approach Vickie and ask her to resign and she said yes,” Morales said during the meeting.

Morales told the board that Cavey later reconsidered after initially agreeing to leave her position.

“She texted me a few hours later, ‘please hold on, I need to evaluate this with my pension,’” Morales said.

The request reportedly came after worker complaints surfaced alleging a toxic corporate culture within JEA.

‘Hold off on Fackler please’

However, an Action News Jax review of dozens of text messages between Morales and Cavey from January 1 through mid-February reveals no indication of workplace culture concerns during that period.

According to the messages, the first sign of a potential issue came in a text exchange on February 15.

Morales wrote to Cavey: “If you might have some time tomorrow afternoon to come by my office.”

Cavey replied: “Any hint to what it is?”

Morales responded: “There are just a few things I’d like to chat with you in person about.”

The next day, February 16, Cavey’s messages suggest she was weighing the possibility of resigning.

“I may end up seriously damaged. Reading now. We will need to talk after I meet with the Pension office,” Cavey texted.

She also wrote: “Hold off on Fackler please,” appearing to reference General Counsel for the City of Jacksonville Michael Fackler.

When asked for clarification about the message, a JEA spokesperson declined to elaborate, saying the utility would not provide additional details about the text conversation.

Political pressure emerges at the same time

The timing of those messages coincides with another controversy involving the JEA board.

Earlier reporting by Becker on February 16 revealed that Carrico had texted JEA board member Arthur Adams on February 5 about replacing him.

According to the message, Carrico sought to install his boss at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Paul Martinez, on the board as what he described as a “big favor to a friend.”

On February 17, Cavey sent Morales a link to the Action News Jax story detailing the Carrico text exchange, which another council member later characterized Carrico’s actions as “corruption.”

Two days later, on February 19, Carrico publicly raised allegations about problems inside JEA, including claims of a toxic corporate culture and accusations of racism within the utility -- aimed directly at Cavey.

‘Vile smear campaign’

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan defended Cavey at a news conference February 20, saying this was all due to Cavey not renewing a lobbying contract with a firm with connections to Carrico, city council members, and former Mayor Lenny Curry.

Board shake-up and investigation

Meanwhile, the leadership shake-up continues.

Carrico has nominated former Jacksonville fire union leader Randy Wyse to replace Adams on the JEA board. Adams had recently been voted vice-chair of the board. Morales, who was vice-chair, lost his promotion to board chair.

The developments have also drawn the attention of investigators. Carrico was served a subpoena last week by the State Attorney’s Office requesting all of his text and email communications related to JEA.

He has until next Tuesday to comply with that request.

