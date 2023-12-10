CCSO: Shots fired during the Middleburg Parade

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, as the Middleburg Parade was ending, several shots were heard at a location along the parade route.

Shots were coming from 4100 County Road 218, CCSO deputies responded and detained the individuals involved.

After interviewing suspects, based on the evidence Douglas Allen Moore was placed under arrest.

The investigation revealed that Moore was a resident near the incident location and became agitated by the activities that were happening at the parade.

According to CCSO, at one point Moore discharged a pistol multiple times while entering the property where the victims were located.

No injuries were reported, and no one was struck by fire.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas Allen Moore has been charged with 6 counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Using a Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

