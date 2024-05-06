Celebrate Children’s Book Week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week marks Children’s Book Week in Jacksonville.

During this week, all Duval County residents are encouraged to engage in activities that help local children improve their reading skills.

Multiple events are happening this week to celebrate:

MAYOR DEEGAN’S RIVER CITY READERS

Take part in Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s River City Readers challenge. Kids can log their 20 minutes of reading each day in the Beanstack app for the chance to win prizes at the end of the year for Jacksonville’s top child readers. For instructions on how to download and use the app, visit https://www.jacksonville.gov/rivercityreaders.

FREE BOOKS FOR KIDS

Jacksonville families of VPK– 5th-grade students are invited to attend New Worlds Reading’s 2024 Book Bash on Friday, May 10 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at the Main Library, 303 N. Laura St., 32202. The event will include reading activity stations, face painting, community resources, raffles, grab-and-go food, and an exciting author read-aloud by Emma Carlson Berne, author of “Animals to the Rescue! Balto”– with free books to take home just in time for summer reading! NOTE: Registration has closed for this event. Walk-ups may attend, but supplies are limited and may not be available to attendees who did not previously register.

99 EVENTS AT THE LIBRARY

There are 99 events for children from early childhood through their teen years at Jacksonville Public Library locations during Children’s Book Week that combine reading and literacy skills with hands-on activities. Attend programs that include LEGO construction, science experiments, reading therapy dogs, and the Library’s signature storytimes at a Library location near you: https://jaxpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thisweek&t=youth+program

BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

To borrow recommended books for children of all ages, read the short article in the Library’s blog here: https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/blog/celebrating-childrens-book-week-free-books-kids.

