Center for Independent Living, RS&H and volunteers create Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Center for Independent Living’s Jacksonville chapter is teaming up with architects, artists, and volunteers to build elaborate Halloween costumes for local kids in wheelchairs.

Action News Jax Madison Foglio takes us inside the construction warehouse for a sneak peek at this year’s costumes.

For the past decade, Brandon Pourch, an Architect with RS&H, an Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting firm headquartered in Town Center, has used his passion for building things to give back.

“We build adaptable Halloween costumes for children in wheelchairs,” said Pourch. “They tell us what they want to be, and we get a team of volunteers together and make it happen.”

The Center for Independent Living Jacksonville, RS&H, and other volunteers teamed up to create Halloween costumes for 6 kids in wheelchairs.

The kids are between the ages of 3-11 years old, and they are selected by CIL Jacksonville on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some of this year’s costumes include an Amazon delivery truck, Mac from Cars, and a horse carriage. All built with love by volunteers.

“It’s not just inclusion, it’s empowering,” said Jose Morales, CIL Jacksonville Development Manager.

Morales says events like this represent their center’s goal.

“Equal opportunity, equal access for all and empowering people to live self-determined lives,” said Morales.

The kids will get their costumes on October 23rd at 4 p.m. at RS&H.

