Central Florida Zoo accepting donations for sloths as one remains in guarded condition

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has released a new update on Bandit, a sloth previously reported in guarded condition, saying the animal continues to face serious health challenges but has shown a small encouraging sign.

Zoo officials say Bandit is still experiencing lethargy, dehydration, and nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, along with gastrointestinal issues. Since arriving under care, he has not yet been able to climb onto a perch and remains on the ground.

Due to his weakened condition, the animal care team has placed Bandit in a temporary padded enclosure to reduce the risk of injury should he attempt to climb and fall.

Staff members are providing around-the-clock care, including assisted feedings, fluid therapy, bloodwork, and vitamin supplementation as they monitor his condition closely.

Despite the ongoing concerns, zoo officials highlighted a positive moment in Bandit’s recovery. During a session with the behavioral husbandry team, he showed interest in food and ate some carrots — a hopeful sign as his care continues.

“It’s still very early, and we’re taking things moment by moment,” the zoo said in its update.

Meanwhile, the zoo reports that the other sloths in their care remain in stable condition, with staff maintaining cautious optimism.

Officials continue to encourage community support for the animals’ care. Donations can be made through the zoo’s official website.

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