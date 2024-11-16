Ceremony announced to begin annual Night of Lights holiday celebration

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will host a kickoff celebration, Light Up! Night, to begin the annual Night of Lights holiday celebration on Saturday, November 23.

The holiday tree lighting ceremony around the Plaza de la Constitución will begin at 6:30 pm.

Below is information regarding scheduling as well information regarding parking and shuttles:

Light-Up! Night Entertainment schedule

4:00 pm - Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.

5:30 pm - All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

6:30 pm - Lighting Ceremony, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

Free Park & Ride Shuttle – North of downtown

TIMES: 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

WHERE TO PARK: St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View OR San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.

Free Park & Ride Shuttle – West of downtown

TIMES: 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

WHERE TO PARK: Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King), 198 W. King St.

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.

From Anastasia Island

TIMES: 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

WHERE TO PARK: Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South OR R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Bridge of Lions (east end)

