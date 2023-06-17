Chaffee Trail Middle School’s elevator pit Installation underway, set to open August 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The construction progress at Chaffee Trail Middle School has reached another milestone as the installation of the elevator pit began earlier this week.

A behind-the-scenes photo shared on social media provides a glimpse of the ongoing work, showcasing the commitment to accessibility in the new educational facility. The school is slated to open its doors to students and staff in August 2024.

The image reveals the installation process of the elevator pit, a crucial component of ensuring a barrier-free environment for all students and faculty. The pit will house the elevator system, allowing easy access to different levels of the building, making it inclusive and accommodating to individuals with mobility challenges.

The funding for the Chaffee Trail Middle School comes from the half-penny sales tax initiative, popularly known as #YourHalfPennyAtWork. Through this initiative, residents of Duval County have contributed to significant changes and advancements in local schools.

By supporting the half-penny sales tax, community members have played an integral role in making improvements like the installation of elevators, which enhance accessibility and inclusivity within educational institutions.

For more information on the Chaffee Trail Middle School project and the impact of the half-penny sales tax on Duval County’s schools, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website HERE.

