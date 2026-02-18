Chandler Morgan selected as Ole Miss 40 under 40 honoree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ole Miss Alumni Association recently unveiled its 40 Under 40 Class for 2026. Action News Jax Anchor Chandler Morgan was named to this year’s class as an honoree.

The program says it celebrates the personal, professional, and philanthropic achievements of successful University of Mississippi graduates under the age of 40.

Among the honorees, the association says the group of young alumni includes a boot company founder, mental health therapist, deputy assistant to the U.S. president and a private jet charter CEO.

In an online announcement, OMAA CEO Kirk Purdom said, “This year’s class of 40 Under 40 is outstanding, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to campus to honor their accomplishments.

These talented individuals exemplify leadership in their industries and communities, and I am thrilled that we can showcase their achievements through this program of recognition.”

