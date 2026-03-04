Change in Florida fishing license regulations causes frustration for tourists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Florida fishing guides might lose business because of recent changes to state regulations.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it will no longer allow people who live out of state to buy fishing licenses online.

In the past, people were able to get their license electronically and then meet their fishing guides.

This year, it’s all changed, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

“Now it would involve an in-person trip up to the tax collector’s office, which is only open Mondays through Fridays,” Melissa Leone of On the Hook Charters said.

The FWC’s website said the change reduces the high volume of short-term purchases and encourages visitors to buy annual licenses, which supports fishery management.

