Change of venue: Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala at EverBank Stadium in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala will celebrate 20 years of fun for an amazing cause. The 2024 event will see a big change from years past.

The Jay Fund announced that for the first time, the gala will enter the home of the Jags at EverBank Stadium on Feb. 29, 2024.

“Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has invited wineries who represent hundreds of fine and artisanal wines from around the world to excite wine enthusiasts and novices alike,” the Jay Fund said on their website announcing new details of the event. “The event features dishes from Northeast Florida’s top restaurants, with a blend of classic southern comfort foods, flavors of the coast and a dash of international flair.”

More information will be released and tickets go on sale Jan. 4, 2024.

