Changing Crescent City Winn-Dixie to Aldi could spark food desert, cost dozens of jobs, mayor says

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A small town in Putnam County is on the verge of losing its only full-service grocery store.

Winn-Dixie has served Crescent City for nearly three decades — since 1997 — but now, it’s on a list of 170 locations being converted into Aldi outlets.

Mayor Michele Myers and the City Commission this week presented a resolution last Tuesday urging Southeast Grocers and Aldi to reconsider, saying that the closure would threaten more than 80 local jobs and risk turning Crescent City into a food desert.

“Without a full-service grocer, families here would be forced into 40-mile round trips just to buy produce and staples,” Myers said. “We have smaller local stores, but they can’t replace fresh food or the jobs this store provides.”

Steve Cummings, dean at Crescent City High School, added that Winn-Dixie is the town’s second-largest employer.

“Students and parents work here,” he said. “Walking through those doors feels like coming home.”

The resolution will be sent to both Southeast Grocers and Aldi.

The mayor said she hasn’t reached out to state officials just yet.

There is still time before the companies move forward with the planned conversion.

Crescent City officials hope a show of community unity will persuade corporate leaders to keep their decades-old anchor store open.

