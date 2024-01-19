Chicken wings and counterfeit money were found in a food to-go box in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted man was arrested Wednesday after deputies discovered counterfeit currency and a weapon in his possession.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a citizen contact with two subjects who were in a car in a Zaxby’s parking lot.

When officers made contact with the people in the car, deputies detected the odor of marijuana.

One of the people in the car, Bryan Chapman, has an outstanding warrant from DeSoto County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Once Chapman was detained, a search of the vehicle revealed counterfeit U.S. currency and a firearm. Equipment used to produce counterfeit currency was also located. Upon questioning, Chapman admitted to producing and possessing the counterfeit bills as well as the firearm.

The money was found inside a to-go box with chicken wings and the firearm was found in a trash bag wrapped in a towel, according to CCSO pictures that were taken.

Chapman was arrested without incident and was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond. He faces charges for his warrant as well as additional charges for the counterfeit currency and firearm found in his possession.

