‘Loss of Confidence:’ Commanding Naval captain relieved after DUI arrest

KINGS BAY, Ga — Officers from the St. Marys Police Department responded to a crash with two heavily damaged vehicles at 10:00 p.m. on January 8.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw Naval commanding officer Geoffrey Patterson standing in the median between the southbound lanes of Charlie Smith Senior Highway, next to a “large amount of debris.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A witness who pulled over to help warned police that he suspected the driver, Geoffrey Patterson to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police reports state that officers were able to smell the alcohol on Patterson. He told police that he was on his way back to Kings Bay Base after having three drinks from a local bar.

He told police that while on his way to the base gate, he had,“hit something in the road.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The object he hit was an unoccupied car that was on the side of the road, as well as a pedestrian crossing sign. Patterson’s car was also found to be uninsured.

Mr. Patterson was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He is now being held at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Department of the Navy issued a statement, statting:

USS Georgia (SSGN 729) Blue Crew Commanding Officer Relieved

On January 12, 2024, Commander, Submarine Group Ten, Rear Adm. Thomas “T.R.” Buchanan, relieved Capt. Geoffry Patterson as commanding officer of USS Georgia (SSGN 729) Blue Crew due to loss of confidence in his ability to command.

USS Georgia is commanded by Capt. Christopher Osborn, commanding officer of USS Georgia Gold Crew. There is no impact to operations.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.