Child drowns in pool at Brunswick Days Inn, Glynn County police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A child drowned in a motel pool in Brunswick on Tuesday, the Glynn County Police Department said.

GCPD and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. to the Days Inn at 300 Warren Mason Boulevard, GCPD said in a news release.

CPR was performed on the 4-year-old child by a bystander who pulled them from the pool, and then EMS personnel took over.

The child was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick, where they were pronounced dead.

GCPD said its detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

