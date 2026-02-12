Matthew Gilbert Middle School student stabbed by another student on bus: Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student was stabbed by another student on a Duval County Public Schools bus in Northwest Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the Grand Park area in the 3100 block of Division Street around 9:15 a.m.

Emergency personnel took a “pediatric patient” to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, JFRD said.

Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks is at the scene and he saw a school bus with crime scene tape around it. Behind the bus was a Duval County School Police vehicle.

Child stabbed Police responding Thursday (Feb. 12, 2026) on Division Street in Jacksonville for a child stabbed. (Nicholas Brooks, Action News Jax)

We heard back from Duval County Public Schools, which confirmed a “serious incident” happened on a DCPS bus.

DCPS said “a student riding Bus 268 enroute to Matthew Gilbert Middle Schools was injured by another student with a knife.”

According to DCPS, “the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening” and “the alleged suspect is in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is the full message that was sent to Matthew Gilbert Middle families:

“Hello Matthew Gilbert families. This is Duval County Public Schools calling. First and foremost, all students and staff at Matthew Gilbert Middle School are safe. We have been made aware of a serious incident that occurred on Bus 268 involving a physical altercation between two students. During the incident, one student was injured with a knife. The injured student was transported for medical care, and the other student is now in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The families of the students directly involved have been notified. In addition, school staff are contacting the families of all students who were on the bus so they are aware of what occurred.

“This incident did not take place on campus, and there is no threat to the school. Law enforcement continues to investigate, and details remain limited at this time. If there are any updates that impact the broader school community, we will share them promptly.

“Thank you for taking the time to listen to this message.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was initially called to reports of a “person cut.” JSO released the following statement about the investigation:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus incident in which one student was cut with a knife and another student is in custody following an altercation on Division Street in Northwest Jacksonville. The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

“Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the injured student to a local hospital for treatment. Another student is in custody. While this investigation remains active, there is no ongoing danger to the public, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

“We are in close contact with Duval County Public Schools officials, who have notified the families of those involved. According to DCPS, the bus was headed to Matthew Gilbert Middle School.”

Check back here for updates. We will have the latest information with a LIVE report on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.