Children abducted in Flagler County located safely near Jacksonville

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Department alerted the community of a child abduction originating in Flagler County at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

The children were taken by a family member who did not have custody or legal authority to take the children. At the time of the alert, deputies were looking for a grey, Toyota Sienna minivan with an Indiana tag.

According to information from an FCSO information officer, Derek Jordan, the suspect and father, took his 3 and 4-year-old children from a home he did not live in. He pushed the children’s grandmother down to the floor, took the kids and drove off.

FCSO also said that Jordan did not have any parental rights to the children, only the mother did.

Florida Highway Patrol spotted the van on I-10 and apparently made a traffic stop. FCSO added that Jordan is being charged at this time with burglary with battery and interference with child custody. Additional charges might or might not be added at another time.

Both children were not hurt and are considered safe.

This is a developing story. When Action News Jax receives more information, this story will be updated.