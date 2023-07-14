St. Marys Police Department arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting

ST. MARYS, Fla. — St. Marys Police Department responded to a person shot at the Cumberland Oaks Apartment.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground near a building inside the complex with a gunshot wound.

St. Marys Police took a suspect into custody named Emanuel Arthur Johnson nearly two hours later with the help of Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Johnson is being charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville.

His condition is not known at the time of this release. Anyone with additional information regarding this case, please contact Lt. Gary Nichols at (912) 882-4488.

