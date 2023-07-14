Loved ones remember man killed on Buckman Bridge in suspected DUI crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Loved ones of a 41-year-old man killed in a suspected DUI crash are speaking out. It comes almost a month after a Navy sailor was arrested and charged in connection to the crash.

Martin Lynch was killed on the Buckman Bridge in December. His girlfriend, Sheri Soyring spoke out about his death.

“I love him more than he ever knew... more than I knew,” Soyring said.

The two met a few years back. Soyring said she was at the Quigley house after being involved in a domestic violence relationship. A friend introduced the two and she says he changed her life.

But losing him nearly 7 months ago was heartbreaking.

“Devastating, life changing... after so many years of what I’ve been through, which is besides the point, and finding the right person for yourself and to find out he’s gone,” Soyring said. “My life stopped too for a moment.”

