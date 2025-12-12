Chilly morning with a warming trend for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a dry Friday morning commute.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s, and there was some inland frost.

Expect highs to reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. This weekend, temperatures will make it back to the lower to mid-70s.

A strong cold front arrives later on Sunday and cools us down quite a bit.

The Jags game will be dry and mild. The breeze picks up by the end of the game and into the evening.

TODAY: Inland AM freeze/frost. Sunny and mild afternoon. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy late. 49/71

MONDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly cloudy, windy and cold. 34/54

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/73

