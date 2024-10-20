“Christmas on the River” returns to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Council on Aging (COA) invites the public to begin the holiday season with the Gilded Age celebration “Christmas on the River”.

The fundraising event will be on Sunday, November 24 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the River House, located at 179 Marine Street.

The annual event supports COA’s Care Connection program, which provides St. Johns County seniors with the necessary services to enjoy independence and quality of life while at home.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person, entry includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting, live music, and a charity auction.

“Each year, we look forward to gathering with friends, old and new, and celebrating the beginning of the St. Augustine holiday season in style,” explained COA Executive Director, Becky Yanni. “Even better, it feels so good knowing that we are helping so many of our community’s elders to continue to enjoy their independence, comfort, and dignity in the place they call home.”

