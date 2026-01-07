Cinotti’s Bakery joins Steezy Trevor trend, making grillz cookies

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Cinotti’s Bakery is getting steezy.

The beloved Jacksonville Beach bakery and sandwich shop joined the Jacksonville Jaguars grillz craze by designing cookies as a mouth boasting ‘iced-out’ grillz, just like Trevor Lawrence’s.

Cinotti’s posted pictures of their staff posing with the new treats on Facebook - their pinkies pointed toward the corners of the frosted “mouths” in true steezy fashion.

The steezy mania was sparked by a fan-made AI image of Trevor Lawrence in grillz.

After the meme went viral, a teammate turned the vision into reality by gifting the Jaguars quarterback a set of gemstone-studded grillz following their big win over the Titans - a victory that locked up the AFC South Title and punched the team’s ticket to the playoffs.

Riding that wave, Cinotti’s Bakery created the limited-time cookies as a playful nod to the moment that has captured the city’s attention.

The Jaguars continue their trek to the Super Bowl as they face the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

